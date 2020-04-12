Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of Aircastle stock remained flat at $$32.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.33. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Aircastle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

