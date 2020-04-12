Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung fur Airbus auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 77 Euro belassen. Die wegen der Corona-Krise angekundigten Produktionskurzungen des Flugzeugbauers hatten sie nicht uberrascht, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/stw

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” Kepler Capital Markets’ analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EADSF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.33.

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $154.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

