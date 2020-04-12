Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $237.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.26.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $219.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.