Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.
ATGE opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
