Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.