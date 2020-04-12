Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,870 at Credit Suisse Group

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,356 ($30.99) to GBX 2,376 ($31.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,216 ($29.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,164.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

