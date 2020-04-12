Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.41 on May 6th

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

Activision Blizzard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Activision Blizzard has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

