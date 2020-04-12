Actinium Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market capitalization of $243,073.06 and $944.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067485 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,788,100 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

