Abyss Token Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, YoBit, BitForex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $56,333.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kyber Network, HitBTC, BitForex, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Indodax, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinPlace, ZBG and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

