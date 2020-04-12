ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

ABCZY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS ABCZY opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

