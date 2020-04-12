AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS AACAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 47,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.35. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

