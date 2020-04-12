A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) PT Lowered to GBX 430 at HSBC

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

BAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Shares of A.G. Barr stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $560.15 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 503.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 554.91. A.G. Barr has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 980 ($12.89).

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). On average, sell-side analysts expect that A.G. Barr will post 3213.9999038 EPS for the current year.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

