$69.87 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $69.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.60 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $35.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $340.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.10 million to $360.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $399.70 million, with estimates ranging from $371.50 million to $433.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 411,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,303. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

