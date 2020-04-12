3M (NYSE:MMM) Lifted to Buy at Langenberg & Company

Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.
MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.93.
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18.
In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
