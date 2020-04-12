3M (NYSE:MMM) Lifted to Buy at Langenberg & Company

Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.93.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.