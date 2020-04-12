$308.14 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to report sales of $308.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.20 million to $311.07 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

VVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 174,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,592. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

