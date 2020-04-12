-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.63). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,332. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

