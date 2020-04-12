$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,778. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,899,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,190,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,377,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

