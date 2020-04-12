-$0.07 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,475. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $799.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $166,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

