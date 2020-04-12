-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. Aphria posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APHA shares. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aphria in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 3,601,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.26.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

