Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 388.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZURN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a CHF 410 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

