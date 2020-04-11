ZumCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $470,420.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

