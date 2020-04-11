Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.62.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John T. Keiser sold 28,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,556,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,297,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zendesk by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.