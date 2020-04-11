Zap (ZAP) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, Zap has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $359,297.10 and $27,083.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.39 or 0.04843982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

