Zacks: Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given $8.71 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.71 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oncolytics Biotech an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.
