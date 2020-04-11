Zacks: OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OFS Credit an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OCCI stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 72,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

