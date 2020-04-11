Zacks: Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLVF. TheStreet lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLVF traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 11,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,198. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

