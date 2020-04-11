Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to Hold

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of ZEAL stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $33.42. 4,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,148. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.52. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

