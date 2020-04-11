Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) to “Hold”

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YJ. ValuEngine raised Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Yunji has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yunji by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

