Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Hold

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 647,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,429. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

