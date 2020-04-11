Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $5.94 on Tuesday, hitting $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48. Rogers has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

