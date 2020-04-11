Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 676,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,644. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.54. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.