Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

DBVT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 82,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

