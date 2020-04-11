Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a positive rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

CCXI traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. 566,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,207. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 2.09. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 86,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $3,201,274.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 162,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,276.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,435 shares of company stock valued at $29,578,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.