Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CERS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $812.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,583.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,515.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

