Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 662,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $641.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

