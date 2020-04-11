Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.80.

BKH traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.66. 590,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

