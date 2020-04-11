Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Banner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 252,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

