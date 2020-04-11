Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for XP (NYSE:XP)

XP (NYSE:XP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

XP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE XP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,855. XP has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $9,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $3,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $10,342,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $10,150,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $5,331,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

