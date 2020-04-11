Zacks Investment Research Lowers Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Timken expects adjusted earnings per share of between $4.25 and $4.65 for 2020. Its top-line will gain from acquisition benefits while cost-reduction initiatives, positive pricing, lower material costs and improving operating efficiency will boost margins in the current year. Timken is also benefiting from acquisitions and divestitures. The company's acquisition of BEKA Lubrication will create opportunities for it to better serve wind and other industrial end markets. The company continues to drive margin improvement and cost synergies through integrating the Diamond Chain and BEKA business. However, ongoing weakness in industrial and automotive markets owing to the unfavorable impact of coronavirus will affect Timken's top-line performance. Timken has business operations worldwide hence, the outbreak might strain demand for its products.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKR. Bank of America raised Timken from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.83.

Timken stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 588,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Timken will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Timken by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,940,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

