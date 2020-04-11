Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teradyne (NYSE:TER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne is driven by strength in the semiconductor test and LitePoint wireless shipments. It continues to benefit from its growing memory market exposure, robust Test demand and strong product lineup. The company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain positives. Additionally, the management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design win momentum. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long-haul. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, Teradyne’s sluggish HDD business due to a slowdown in the PC market poses a major concern. Further, weakness in the mobility test market remains a headwind for the company.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a negative rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.79.

TER stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

