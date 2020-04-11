Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penske is anticipated to benefit from acquisitions or opening of dealerships in the U.S. and European markets. Penske's favorable brand mix with strong off-lease opportunities along with used vehicle expansion strategy positions it for long-term growth. Penske efforts to improve and enhance its digital capabilities are commendable. However, declining sales of new vehicles are hampering Penske’s top line. The coronavirus has crippled the auto industry, and will lead to decline in sales and production of the firm. Rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting profits of the company. Penske is also affected by economic and political conditions of markets it has expanded into. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

PAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:PAG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 620,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

