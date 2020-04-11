Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

IBTX stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $466,098.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

