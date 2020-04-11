Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPO. Sidoti raised Exponent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 387,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,236. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,212,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.