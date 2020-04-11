Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clovis reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed estimates but revenues beat the same. Market share of Clovis’ Rubraca in the ovarian cancer PARP inhibitor market improved in 2019. Approval in second-line maintenance setting for ovarian cancer irrespective of the BRCA-mutation is boosting revenues. Successful development of Rubraca in several ongoing studies, targeting different types of ovarian cancer patients and potential approval for prostate cancer indication are likely to boost the drug’s prospects. The company is actively working on expanding the label of Rubraca. However, Rubraca faces strong competition from other PARP inhibitors in the market, Lynparza and Zejula. Moreover, competition is likely to increase with several others under development. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLVS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

CLVS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 4,420,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 280.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $93,808. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 614.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,881 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 2,741.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

