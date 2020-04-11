Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.05.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 2,145,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

