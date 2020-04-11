Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Hold

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDFN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Redfin stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,696. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.59. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.