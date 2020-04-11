Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.65.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. 1,956,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.