Zacks: Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Grid Dynamics an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 51,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,909. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.