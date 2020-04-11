Zacks: Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Deluxe’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 543,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,376,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,644,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Deluxe by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after buying an additional 365,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,690,000 after buying an additional 182,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 754,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

