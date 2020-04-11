Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.00 Price Target for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,887. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.