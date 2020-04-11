Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT)

MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MRI Interventions an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CLPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MRI Interventions in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

CLPT traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $3.38. 27,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,368. MRI Interventions has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

